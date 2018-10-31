Walker was sent back to AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

Walker tallied an assist and five shots on goal over three games with the big club, adding a hit and two blocked shots to the mix. The 23-year-old blueliner will now return to AHL Ontario, where he owns six points -- three goals and three assists -- over seven contests this season, but he should remain near the top of the pile to rejoin the Kings should injuries arise along the blue line.