Kings' Sean Walker: Headed back to minors
Walker was sent back to AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
Walker tallied an assist and five shots on goal over three games with the big club, adding a hit and two blocked shots to the mix. The 23-year-old blueliner will now return to AHL Ontario, where he owns six points -- three goals and three assists -- over seven contests this season, but he should remain near the top of the pile to rejoin the Kings should injuries arise along the blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.