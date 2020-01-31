Walker posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Walker found Anze Kopitar, who set up Alex Iafallo for the game-winner just 24 seconds into overtime. The assist allowed Walker to end the month on a high note, as he reached the 20-point threshold. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, he had just four helpers in 10 games in January. The 25-year-old has added 99 shots on goal, 66 blocked shots and 62 hits through 52 contests.