Walker signed a four-year, $2.65 million AAV extension with the Kings on Friday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walker took on a much bigger role with the Kings during his second NHL season, increasing his average ice time from 15:26 to 18:50, including just under 0:50 per game on the power play. The 25-year-old should be a top-four blueliner with the Kings for at least the next four seasons.