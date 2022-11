Walker scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Walker tied the game at 3-3 at 6:12 of the third period. The goal was his first of the season, and he's picked up three points in his last five outings. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to four points, 23 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 19 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 18 contests overall. He's been mainly a bottom-four option so far -- fantasy managers shouldn't have high expectations for his output.