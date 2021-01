Walker (COVID-19) had two PIM with two hits and one block in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Walker, who was minus-2, was in the lineup for the first time after missing training camp and the season opener. He logged just over 19 minutes of ice time -- fourth among Los Angeles defensemen -- and took a regular shift on both specialty teams units. Walker had 24 points in 70 games as a sophomore last season and his power-play role could make him useful to fantasy managers in a pinch.