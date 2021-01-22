Walker posted an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Walker earned his first point of the year on Gabriel Vilardi's power-play tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Walker has added eight blocked shots with a minus-2 rating through three outings. Last year, the Ontario native produced 24 points in 70 outings, and he's seeing time on the second power-play unit this season. Fantasy managers in deeper formats may want to monitor his progress and add him if he gets on a hot streak.