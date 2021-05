Walker produced an assist, six shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Walker assisted on a Brendan Lemieux goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Walker continues to struggle in his own zone with a minus-15 rating in 40 appearances this season. He's added 11 points, 62 blocked shots, 77 shots on net and 14 PIM in a bottom-four role.