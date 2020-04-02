Kings' Sean Walker: More than doubles previous output
At the hiatus, Walker had 24 points, dwarfing the 10 he contributed in his rookie season.
Given that he's played for a poor team, his offense has actually been pretty solid for a defenseman. Walker's value tends to come in dynasty leagues at the moment, but he could be a real later-round option in redraft leagues next season.
