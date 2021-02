Walker (nose) will return to the lineup at some point during the Kings' current six-game road trip, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Walker has yet to be cleared to practice fully, but he began skating in a non-contact capacity Sunday, so he could be ready to start taking contact soon. The 26-year-old blueliner picked up two helpers in seven games before having to undergo surgery on his nose after taking a slapshot to the face against the Wild on Jan. 28.