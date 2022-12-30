Walker scored a goal and added four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Walker tallied at 14:20 of the third period to force overtime. The 28-year-old has a pair of points in his last four games since he's returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The defenseman is up to two tallies, eight points, 42 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 33 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 32 contests. He's likely to remain in a third-pairing role, competing with Alexander Edler and Jordan Spence for playing time.