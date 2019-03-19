Kings' Sean Walker: Nets goal in loss
Walker scored his third goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
Walker found himself in the press box for three straight games recently, but has responded in his second game back in the lineup with the goal. He has eight points in 32 games in his rookie year, firing 44 shots on goal and collecting 35 hits as well. The third-pairing defenseman has yet to make a significant splash for fantasy purposes.
