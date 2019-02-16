Walker (face) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

Walker is still recovering after taking a puck to the face during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks, so Matt Roy will draw into the lineup and make his NHL debut against Boston. The 24-year-old blueliner will hope to heal up in time for Monday's matchup with Washington.

