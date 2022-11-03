Walker hasn't been given much to do by Los Angeles this season.

Walker has been a healthy scratch in four of the Kings' first 12 games and when he has been in the lineup, he's averaged just 14:17 of ice time. Walker has never logged big minutes in the NHL, but this would would still be a career-low for him if his ice time doesn't increase. He missed most of the 2021-22 campaign due to ACL and MCL injuries and in 2020-21, he averaged 18:10 of ice time over 47 games. He has no points, 11 shots, nine blocks and 11 hits so far this season. At his height, he had 24 points in 2019-20, but with his current role he can't be expected do contribute much of anything offensively.