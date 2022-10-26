Although healthy, Walker has a minimal role this season.

Walker has been a healthy scratch in three of the Kings' first eight games. In the five games he's played, he's averaged 13:19 of ice time. He missed most of 2021-22 after tearing an ACL and an MCL in October 2021, but when he did play, he averaged 18:22 of ice time. He also averaged 18:10 of ice time in 47 contests in 2020-21. Walker was able to chip in a bit offensively through the years with his career-high of 24 points in 70 games coming in 2019-20. Unless his playing time increases though, he shouldn't be counted on to get anything more than a bare minimum in terms of points.