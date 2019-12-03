Kings' Sean Walker: Notches assist
Walker had an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Walker's strong campaign continues, as the 25-year-old defenseman has 12 points, 50 shots on goal and 44 blocked shots in 28 games. At this pace, he could reach 35 points by the end of the season -- that's plenty for fantasy owners to pay attention, especially with decent non-scoring production.
