Walker had an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Walker's strong campaign continues, as the 25-year-old defenseman has 12 points, 50 shots on goal and 44 blocked shots in 28 games. At this pace, he could reach 35 points by the end of the season -- that's plenty for fantasy owners to pay attention, especially with decent non-scoring production.