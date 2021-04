Walker produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Walker set up Andreas Athanasiou for the opening tally at 1:58 of the first period. There's been some life to Walker's play in the attacking zone lately, as he's produced four points in his last seven games. The 26-year-old has seven points, 36 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 25 outings overall.