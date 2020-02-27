Kings' Sean Walker: Notches power-play helper
Walker provided a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
Walker's shot attempt was tipped in by Blake Lizotte for the opening tally in the first period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Walker. He's at 22 points (four on the power play), 117 shots on goal, 77 hits and 72 blocked shots through 64 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.