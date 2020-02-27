Play

Walker provided a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Walker's shot attempt was tipped in by Blake Lizotte for the opening tally in the first period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Walker. He's at 22 points (four on the power play), 117 shots on goal, 77 hits and 72 blocked shots through 64 outings.

