Kings' Sean Walker: Picks up assist
Walker recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Walker's helper came on an Anze Kopitar goal in the first period. Walker has been a pleasant surprise with nine points through 19 games this season. He's just a point shy of matching his output from 39 contests last year. The 25-year-old has added 32 shots on goal, 28 blocks and 22 hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.