Walker recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Walker's helper came on an Anze Kopitar goal in the first period. Walker has been a pleasant surprise with nine points through 19 games this season. He's just a point shy of matching his output from 39 contests last year. The 25-year-old has added 32 shots on goal, 28 blocks and 22 hits.