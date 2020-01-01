Walker had a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Walker now has assists in consecutive games after a six-game point drought. The 25-year-old is at 16 points, 70 shots on goal, 49 hits and 57 blocks in 42 contests. He can provide a little bit in a lot of categories, making the defenseman a solid choice in deeper fantasy formats.