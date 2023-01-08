Walker notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Walker set up Viktor Arvidsson's third-period tally. With three points over his last eight games, Walker continues to provide a little bit of depth offense from a third-pairing role. The 28-year-old blueliner is at two goals, seven helpers, 47 shots on net, 26 PIM, 46 blocked shots, 39 hits and a minus-4 rating through 36 contests. He'll continue to compete for playing time, but it looks like he has the inside edge to stay in the lineup over Jacob Moverare.