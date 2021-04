Walker notched an assist and a game-high seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Walker showed little hesitation to shoot Wednesday, and he added a secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Walker is up to eight points, 55 shots, 46 blocked shots and 22 hits through 29 appearances this season. Expect the Ontario native to remain in a top-four role as one of the more experienced blueliners in the Kings' defense corps.