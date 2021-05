Walker notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Walker collected the secondary helper on Brendan Lemieux's opening tally. The 26-year-old Walker has picked up seven points in his last nine contests. For the year, the Ontario native has 15 points, 82 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 41 hits and a minus-12 rating in 43 appearances.