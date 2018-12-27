Kings' Sean Walker: Recalled from AHL Ontario
Walker was promoted from the minors Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Walker has been back and forth between leagues, as this is the fifth time in December that Walker has been promoted/demoted. The blueliner will likely see some ice time against the Coyotes on Thursday and should continue to play until Alec Martinez (upper body) or Dion Phaneuf (upper body) is given the all-clear to return.
