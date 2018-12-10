Kings' Sean Walker: Recalled from AHL
Walker was called up from AHL Ontario on Monday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Alec Martinez is out for a week at least with an upper-body issue, which is the reason for Walker's callup. The 23-year-old may not get a lot of playing time, though, as he will be fighting with Paul LaDue to replace Martinez in Los Angeles' lineup.
