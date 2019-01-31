Kings' Sean Walker: Recalled from Reign
Walker was promoted to the Kings on Thursday.
Since tallying an assist in his first NHL game, back on Oct. 23, Walker has managed just a pair of points in his subsequent 18 appearances. He doesn't belong on any fantasy radar at this point in his career.
