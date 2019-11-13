Kings' Sean Walker: Records two points Tuesday
Walker scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
Walker set up Anze Kopitar for the opening goal just 1:10 into the game. The two reversed roles as Walker would seal the win with an empty-netter in the third period. The defenseman has been a pleasant surprise with eight points and a plus-6 rating in 18 games for the lowly Kings. Walker has added 26 blocked shots, 32 shots on goal and 21 hits.
