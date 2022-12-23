Walker posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Walker was a healthy scratch for the last two games, but he retook a place in the lineup over Jordan Spence. In the first period, Walker took a shot that Gabriel Vilardi deflected in for the Kings' first goal of the contest. It's been a bit of a sputtering first half of the season for Walker, who has a goal, six assists, 40 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 29 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 29 contests. He's mostly played on the third pairing this season after being a top-four fixture for much of the three previous campaigns.