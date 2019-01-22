Kings' Sean Walker: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Kings assigned Walker to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
The Kings are off until Feb. 2 due to the NHL's All-Star break. so Walker will head to the minors so he can continue to play during the big club's hiatus. The 24-year-old forward has notched three points in 19 NHL appearances this season.
