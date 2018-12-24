Kings' Sean Walker: Returned to AHL
Walker was sent down to AHL Ontario on Monday.
Walker was called up earlier this month and appeared in six games. He picked up zero points and put six shots on net. That being said, due to injuries on the Los Angeles blue line, Walker could find himself called back up again soon.
