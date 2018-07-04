Kings' Sean Walker: Secures entry-level deal

Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Tuesday.

Walker clearly impressed team brass with AHL Ontario last season, in which he registered seven goals, 21 assists and a plus-17 rating in 64 contests. Undrafted out of Bowling Green State University, the blueliner will likely continue developing his game in the minors for the duration of his new contract.

