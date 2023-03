Walker produced an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Walker saw his 10-game point drought end when Blake Lizotte tipped in one of his shot attempts early in the second period. Prior to Sean Durzi (undisclosed) missing time, Walker saw his job stability slip with a pair of healthy scratches. The 28-year-old has 11 points, 83 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 62 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 59 contests.