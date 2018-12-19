Kings' Sean Walker: Sent to bus league
The Kings assigned Walker to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
LA decided to demote Walker, Austin Wagner and Michael Amadio to the minors in advance of the upcoming holiday roster freeze, but all three players could be back with the big club ahead of Saturday's game against the Sharks.
