Kings' Sean Walker: Serves up assists on both goals
Walker provided a pair of assists and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Walker was originally credited with a goal in the third period, but it was judged that Trevor Lewis got a piece of the defenseman's shot. Either way, it's a two-point effort from Walker, who now has 18 points, 78 shots, 61 blocked shots and 53 hits through 44 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.