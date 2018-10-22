Kings' Sean Walker: Set to be called up
Walker is likely to be promoted to the Kings Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Walker was a nice offensive weapon last year with AHL Ontario and has picked up where he left off, posting six points in seven contests with the Reign. The 23-year-old could be a solid contributor in Los Angeles and would make sense as a flier in dynasty leagues.
