Walker (nose) practiced with a no-contact jersey Sunday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Walker underwent nose surgery Feb. 3 after taking a slapshot to the face from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba. He was expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks, so he's closing in on a return. The 26-year-old will need to be activated from injured reserve before re-entering the lineup.