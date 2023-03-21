Walker notched an assist and went plus-4 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Walker has two helpers, 10 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over his last three contests. It's also a good sign that the Kings lost the game he was scratched for March 18, which should encourage head coach Todd McLellan to keep the 28-year-old blueliner in the lineup at least until Sean Durzi (upper body) returns. Walker has 12 points, 85 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 62 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 61 appearances.