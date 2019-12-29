Kings' Sean Walker: Snaps six-game point drought
Walker posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
Walker has only four assists in 14 games in December after posting 11 points through the first 27 contests this season. The defenseman has provided solid non-scoring numbers with 69 shots, 55 blocked shots and 46 hits in 41 appearances overall. Fantasy owners in deeper formats could find a use for the 25-year-old.
