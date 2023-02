Walker scored a goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Walker had gone 15 games without a goal and mustered just one assist in that span. His second-period tally Monday held up as the game-winner, the first such goal of his career. For the season, the 28-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points, 68 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 53 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 48 contests in a bottom-four role.