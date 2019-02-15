Kings' Sean Walker: Status for Saturday unclear
Walker took a puck to the face during Thursday's game against Vancouver and some swelling has led to questions surrounding his status Saturday against the Bruins, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Fortunately, the Kings have ruled out a concussion from the incident, but he's not out of the woods just yet. The team will reevaluate Walker after another night of rest, so a definitive word on his status won't arrive until game day.
