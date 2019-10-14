Kings' Sean Walker: Stays hot with helper
Walker notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Walker now has a point in four straight games (two goals and assists each) to go with 13 shots in that span. The Bowling Green product is a name on the rise in his second NHL season. He could help fantasy owners in deeper formats while he's on an early-season hot streak.
