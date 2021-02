Walker (nose) was plus-1 with one hit in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blues.

Walker was back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 28 and was immediately entrusted with a shade under 18 minutes of ice time. He also joined Drew Doughty on the Kings' top power-play pairing. Walker had 24 points in 70 games last season, his first full NHL campaign, and has two assists through eight contests in 2020-21.