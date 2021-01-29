Walker (face) was hit by a slapshot from Matt Dumba in Thursday's game versus the Wild, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The shot drew blood, and Walker was unable to return to the game. With Matt Roy (upper body) also leaving early Thursday, the Kings were down to four defenseman. Per Jessi Pierce of The Athletic, Walker and Roy are both expected to return to Los Angeles with the rest of the team. The Kings don't play again until Tuesday, which may bode well for Walker's chances of avoiding missed time, as long as there's not a more serious injury discovered later.