Walker scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Walker fired a blast from the point at 5:19 of the first period to open the scoring. The 26-year-old blueliner has two tallies, 10 points, 68 shots on goal, 57 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 37 appearances. He's taken a step back from the scoring pace that yielded 24 points in 70 outings in 2019-20.