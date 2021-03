Walker scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Walker broke a 0-0 tie at 5:58 of the second period with his first goal of the year. The 26-year-old defenseman has five points, 30 shots on goal, 35 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 21 contests. He's taken a step back from the scoring pace he had last season, when he racked up 24 points in 70 outings.