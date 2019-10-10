Kings' Sean Walker: Tallies second goal
Walker scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Canucks.
Walker might have been the brightest spot in a very dark game for the Kings, as he was their only player to keep a positive rating. The defender now has a pair of goals in three games to start the year.
