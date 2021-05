Walker scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Walker got the Kings on the board in the first period and lent a helper on Rasmus Kupari's first NHL goal in the third. The 26-year-old Walker has heated up lately with seven points in his last five outings. He's up to 17 points, 85 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 44 games overall.