Kings' Sean Walker: Three-game point streak
Walker picked up two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.
This smooth-skating former NCAA puckmover now has points in three straight games. Walker's ice time is climbing and while he's not getting power-play time, he does have fantasy value. Walker has two goals and two assists in those three games.
