Walker scored an empty-net goal and dished two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Walker had arguably his best game of the season Wednesday. The 26-year-old has collected five points in his last six outings. He's up to 14 points, 81 shots on goal, 62 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 42 contests this season. Walker will likely remain in a bottom-pairing role, which limits his ability to contribute to the offense.