Kings' Sheldon Rempal: Accepts qualifying offer
Rempal accepted his qualifying offer for the 2019-20 campaign on Monday.
The 23-year-old winger made both his AHL and NHL debuts last season, notching 40 points with AHL Ontario and going scoreless in seven contests with Los Angeles. Rempal will likely see time in both leagues again this season.
