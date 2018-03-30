Kings' Sheldon Rempal: Inks entry-level deal with LA

Rempal signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Friday.

Rempal just finished a highly successful sophomore campaign with Clarkson University in which he led his team in goals (23) and points (46) in 39 contests. The 5-foot-10 forward will likely spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with the Kings' minor-league affiliate, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars just yet.